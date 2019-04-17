Liberia: Weah 'Warns' Protest Leaders

Deputy Presidential Press Secretary Smith Toby has said that President Dr. George Manneh Weah will not stop any group of people from protesting including the planned June 7, 2019 protest.

He said the president who is a respecter of laws believes in upholding the constitution which gives the rights to people to protest.

Toby said the government will not prevent people from expressing their views through protest on June 7 once they meet the laid down procedures.

However, he said one thing that remains constant is that should the protest turns violent, leaders and organizers of the protest will be held liable.

He said the president took oath to protect the peace and stability of Liberia; as such, he will not allow any group of people to undermine it irrespective of where they come from.

Toby said the president is very concerned about the safety of each and every Liberian and will do all he can to protect his people.

The Deputy Presidential Press Secretary said once the planned protest is peaceful, there will be no problem; but warned that if anything happens to the contrary, leaders and organizers will bear the full weight of the law, emphasizing "we will leave no stone on touch... we will go after them... "

It can be recalled that Henry Costa, host of the popular morning show said that he and others will stage a protest against the government on June 7, 2019.

He said the protest's sole intention is to get the attention of the government to what he referred to as rapidly declining plight of the Liberian people - and the total neglect by the government in power.

Abraham Darius Dillon, one of the organizers of the June 7 Save the State Protest said the protest is being "prompted by the gross disrespect for and undermining of our Constitution and other laws, falling economy with huge doubt over "infusion" of $25m USD, bad governance over the state, lack of respect for dissenting views, tampering with the independence of the judiciary, growing wave of insecurity and mob violence across the country due primarily to decreased lack of public trust in the justice system, no accountability and transparency across government including clouded declaration of assets, etc, etc."