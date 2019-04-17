Liberian Youngster Wins First League Title in Italy

Promising Liberian Youngster, Sedeke Kamar won his first league title in Italy recently with his club Itercomunale Monsummano youth team.

Itercomunale Monsummano defeated Pol Hitachi 7-0 on match day 28 of the tutto Campo at the Roberto Struli Stadium in Italy to emerged as champions of the Regional Under-19 League.

20-year-old Liberian Starlet, Sedeke Kamara score twice to help his club itercomunale Monsummano secure the Juniores Provinciali league title, with two games to finished the Campaign.

Kamara would perhaps finish as top scorer of the Tutto Campo Calcio U19 Championship as he now score 24goals from 23 games, two ahead of Italian Ferrara who also found the back of the net in Monsummano Calcio 7-0 Demonslision of Po Hitachi.

Kamara, who joined the club from A.S.D Lammari from the same regional U19 category has went on to establish himself as key figure for the Club.

He has played 23 matches this Season netting 24goals and currently lead the chase for the Italian U19 Campionando Golden Boots, with two games to go.

The Sensational Kamara has been described as a natural gifted Center Striker and is also regardly as one of the brightest rising Star in Italian football, he has also been classified as Itercomunale fastest growing talent.

The Monrovia -born player who has been scouted by a number of clubs in Italy is likely to remain at Itercomunale Monsummano where he will be involved in the Club first team for next Season.

There were no goals for neither side in the opening ten minutes,but Liberian forward Sedeki Kamara, struck twice before a brace from Italian forward yari Ferrara and a goal each from fabio Falsarano, Lucas Availlone and Leonardo Savi,secured the win for Cervino Christian side.

The result saw itercomunale Monsummano move seven points clear at the top of the table ahead of second-placed Quarrata Olimpia, who they play in their next league fixture, before Cervino Christian men host Virtus Bottegone in their last game of the season.

Itercomunale Monsummano Calcio U19s won the Juniores Provinciali league title with 69th points from 28vgames, seven above second place Quarrata Olimpia who has 62 points and two matches left for the remaining of the Italian Under-19 League Season.

Meanwhile, the Italian league trophy is the first for the Liberian youngster Sedeke Kamara, who moved to Italy in 2016 to seek greener pastures, he did not play a competitive ball in his native Monrovia, but was sorted and training with LPRC oilers before departing for Europe.