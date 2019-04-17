Gambia: Real De Banjul Suffers Another League Title Aspiration Upset

Real De Banjul has been pulled back in their league title aspirations once again after slipping to BK Milan 1-0 in the week-nineteen game of the 2018-2019 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) domestic division one league played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau, on Saturday.

The City-boys were four points behind run-away league leaders Gambia Armed Forces before scuffling with the Bakau-based team, who are currently mid-table in the league standings.

They were eager for the maximum three points to close gap on the soldiers but were beaten by the Bakau-based team to drop another vital three points in the league campaign.

The defeat ruined Real De Banjul's league title ambitions with 28 points after nineteen league outings and seven points behind league leaders Gambia Armed Forces who are with 35 points in nineteen league matches. BK Milan have now bagged 26 points in nineteen league matches after their slender victory over Real De Banjul.