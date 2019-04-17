South Africa: Lions Blow As Skosan Returns to SA to Be With Father

Cape Town — The Lions have received a major blow with the news that wing Courtnall Skosan has returned to South Africa ahead of his side's clash against the Chiefs in Hamilton on Saturday.

According to a Lions statement on Wednesday, Skosan's father is "gravely ill".

Tyler Green is being flown over to New Zealand as a replacement for Skosan in the squad, while there are now a number of positional shifts as a result of Skosan's unavailability.

Sylvian Mahuza moves from fullback to right wing to replace Skosan while Andries Coetzee, who was due to start on the bench, will now be back in the No 15 jersey.

Ruan Combrinck, meanwhile, will now take Coetzee's place on the bench.

Kick-off on Friday is at 09:35 (SA time).

Teams:

Chiefs

15 Jack Debreczeni, 14 Sean Wainui, 13 Alex Nankivell, 12 Anton Lienert-Brown, 11 Ataata Moeakiola, 10 Marty McKenzie, 9 Brad Weber (captain), 8 Taleni Seu, 7 Lachlan Boshier, 6 Luke Jacobson, 5 Mitchell Brown, 4 Tyler Ardron, 3 Nepo Laulala, 2 Liam Polwart, 1 Angus Ta'avao

Substitutes: 16 Samisoni Taukei'aho, 17 Atu Moli, 18 Sosefo Kautai, 19 Jesse Parete, 20 Pita Gus Sowakula, 21 Jonathan Taumateine, 22 Tumua Manu, 23 Shaun Stevenson

Lions

15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Sylvian Mahuza, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Franco Naude, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Gianni Lombard, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Warren Whiteley (captain), 7 Cyle Brink, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Stephan Lewies, 3 Carlu Sadie, 2 Robbie Coetzee, 1 Sti Sithole

Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Frans Van Wyk, 18 Johannes Jonker, 19 Wilhelm van der Sluys, 20 Marnus Schoeman, 21 Nic Groom, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Ruan Combrinck

Source: Sport24