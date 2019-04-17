Malawi: MEC Sensitising the Public On Free, Fair Elections

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has said that the sensitization meetings with Traditional Authorities and their subjects on the voting process which are happening in different districts across the country will help in providing free, fair and credible elections on May 21.

Commissioner Yahaya Mmadi in Phalombe

Commissioner Ambassador Yahaya Mmadi made the remarks on Monday during one of the sensitization meetings in Traditional Authority (TA) Nkhumba in Phalombe district.

Mmadi said that the message which was giving to the people was to sensitise them on how to vote so that null and void votes should be avoided on the voting day.

"We want to have elections which are going to be free and fair. To achieve that we need to educate the masses on how best they can vote."

Traditional leaders were also imparted on what they should avoid when it comes to allocation of venues for political parties to hold their meetings.

"I actually advised the Traditional leaders to allow every political party to have meetings in their areas. Malawi adopted the system of multiparty government which means that everybody should have the right to hold a meeting."

Preventing party leaders from holding meetings in their areas would actually prevent people from having informed choice from different political parties.

He added that he was impressed with the turn-up as alot of people came to attend the meeting. This means that the messages have been delivered to a large audience in the area.

"They have understood and we are assured that they will deliver the message to other people and we are hopeful that we are going to have credible elections."