Malawi: Military Honours for Peter Chupa, Burial Thursday At Hhi

Former Cabinet minister during the time of Malawi's first democratic president Bakili Muluzi under the United Democratic Front (UDF), Peter Chipa, who died on Monday after losing battle to liver cancer , will be accorded full military honours during his funeral in recognition of his contribution to the development of the country.

Peter Chupa burial on Thursday

Office of President and Cabinet (OPC) in a statement seen by Nyasa Times says Chupa, who died aged 62 from Tarditional Authority Kapeni in Blantyre, will get military honours at his funeral as he will be laid to rest at HHI Cemetry in Blantyre on Thursday April '8 2019.

The statement said President Peter Mutharika "has directed" that late Chupa should be accorded with military honours as a former Cabinet minister.

Mutharika has delegated Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Kondwani Nankhumwa to represent him at the funeral.

The program of the funeral states that remains of the former minister will be collected this Wednesday from College of Medicine at 3pm and taken to Chupa Residence on Number 5 Central Avenue, Sunnyside in Blantyre where vigil will take place.

A funeral church service will sbe at St Micheal and All Angels on Thursday at noon followed by committal service at the burial site, HHI Cemetry.

The former minister joined politics after being a successful businessman with his shoe making business and became a member of Parliament for Blantyre City Central - Ndirande in a 1996 by-election.

Chupa, who retired from active politics in 2014, died at Blantyre Adventist Hospital is survived by a wife, four children and seven grand children.