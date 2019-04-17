Africa: AFCON U17 - Pre Match Reactions for Nigeria Vs Angola

Jolomi Atume (Assistant Coach, Nigeria)

We understand that we need to win this game to qualify not only to the semifinal, but also to the FIFA U-17 World Cup. It is a very important match for us and for our opponents too. To be honest this will be an open game for both teams.

Angola is a good team. They play well and they are good on the offensive. We know that our defense made several mistakes in the opening fixture against Tanzania which saw us concede four goals, but we are working on to improve.

This is a youth tournament so sometimes the boys want to express themselves and tactical discipline is low but we will play well.

Andrian Akande (Midfielder, Nigeria)

The game against Tanzania was tough, it was difficult to play against the home crowd but we managed to hold on to claim victory. The game against Angola is more important for us because our ambition is to qualify to the FIFA U-17 World Cup and we need to win this game to achieve that. We are not under pressure; we are relaxed and are eager to do well.

Pedro Dos Santos (Head Coach, Angola)

This is a big opportunity for us because if we win this game we will have a good chance of going to the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Brazil. The confidence and motivation level of my players has soared after beating Uganda in the opening match.

We watched Nigeria against Tanzania, and they are a good team especially in attack. But we will map out a strategy to contain them and possibly win.

Afonso Binga (Defender, Angola)

We are confident of victory against Nigeria. They are a strong team but we are ready to take them on. We are not scared by the fact that they scored five past Tanzania, it happens in football. We are a different team and we have prepared well for this.