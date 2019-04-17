Western Sahara: Frente Polisario´s Representative to UN Meets With UNSC President

New York, United States — The representative of the Frente POLISARIO to the United Nations, Dr. Sidi Mohamed Omar, met yesterday with Ambassador Christoph Hooschen, Permanent Representative of Germany to the United Nations and current President of the Security Council.

The meeting comes within the meetings conducted by the POLISARIO´s representative with UNSC members in the light of the report of UNSG concerning Western Sahara submitted to the Council on April, 1 2019 on the renewal of the mandate of the United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO).

Sidi Mohamed Omar´s meeting was an opportunity to explain the point of view of the Sahrawi side expressed in the recent letter of the representative of the Frente POLISARIO to the United Nations to the current President of the Security Council, which has been circulated as an official document to all members of the Council.

It should be recalled that the Security Council held a closed-door consultation on 10 April, during which it heard briefings by Mr. Horst Koehler, Personal Envoy of the Secretary-General, and Mr. Colin Stewart, Special Representative of the Secretary-General, covering Politically the latest developments concerning the United Nations Peace Operation in Western Sahara. SPS