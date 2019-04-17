South Africa: Mpumalanga Police Find Heroin Worth More Than R2m Next to the Road

The N4 toll road law enforcement operation conducted in Mbombela on Tuesday led to the discovery of heroin with a street value of more than R2m.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi, the heroin was found stashed in a black plastic container and one of the officials working during the roadblock discovered it in the shrubs alongside the road.

"It is further suspected the heroin may have been thrown by one of the passengers who feared being caught by law enforcers at the roadblock. Furthermore, the police discovered a bag that contained a considerable amount of marijuana in a luxury bus which was on its way to Gauteng and it was reportedly from Mozambique," Hlathi said.

The roadblock was part of the launch of the Easter road safety campaign in the province. The campaign was led by Mpumalanga community safety, security and liaison MEC Pat Ngomane, and SA Police Service (SAPS) provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma.

The roadblock was also supported by the Department of Home Affairs, SARS, the City of Mbombela and the Road Accident Fund (RAF), among others.

"Other successes include stopping about 376 vehicles, and two notices to discontinue vehicles with defects were issued by the law enforcers. Eight motorists were brought to book for putting unauthorised LED lights on their vehicles. They were subsequently ordered to remove those lights before proceeding further with their journeys."

Hlathi said 12 more people were nabbed for being in the country without relevant documents.

"MEC Ngomane and General Zuma have applauded the law enforcement's efforts in [Wednesday's] operation, saying they should continue with the same vigour throughout the Easter period and beyond. They said it is critical for stakeholders to work together because [Wednesday's] successes were indicative of what could be achieved when departments work together for the safety of our communities.

"MEC Ngomane and General Zuma reiterated their stance that it is possible for the province to continue reducing deaths and injuries on the road if all the stakeholders work together and road users also behave.

"MEC Ngomane further explained that government will ensure that there is increased law enforcement visibility, road blocks and road safety education initiatives will be implemented on all major roads across the province," said Hlathi.

Source: News24