Nigeria: Newly Displaced Fleeing Attacks in Northeast, Top 2,000

After fleeing terrorist attacks, as well as clashes between Government forces and militia, more than 2,000 newly displaced Nigerians have arrived in an already over-stretched camp known as Teacher's Village, in Maiduguri, the capital of the country's Borno State.

The UN humanitarian coordination office, OCHA, reported on Thursday that escalating attacks by non-State armed groups in northeast Nigeria are triggering these new displacements, especially across Borno.

According to news reports, the National Emergency Management Agency NEMA officially registered over 2,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) in just 24 hours.

OCHA says that humanitarian organizations are supporting the Government-led response in providing life-saving assistance, including food, shelter and healthcare.

Moreover, hundreds fleeing conflict have also arrived in Borno State's overloaded Monguno reception centre where humanitarian organizations are providing shelters, relief kits, and water and sanitation.

At present, more than seven million people in northeast Nigeria require humanitarian assistance and protection, including 1.8 million IDPs.

The 2018 Humanitarian Response Plan for Nigeria sought funding of $1.05 billion to assist 6.2 million people, and was 66 per cent funded.