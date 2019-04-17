Gambia: CRC Signs MOU With Idea

The Constitutional Review Commission (CRC) and the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on data organization and analysis system.

The MOU is meant to implement a joint initiative towards developing and maintaining data organization and analysis system called Public Participation Platform, to support survey development, data management and analysis.

CRC Chairperson Cherno Sulayman Jallow, said the essence of the MOU is to formalise and strengthen the relationship to ensure that the assistance and partnership they develop amongst themselves, continues and be placed on a formal level, to the extent of calling on the IDEA to provide them with the needed assistance.

"It is one we cherished and this is a very important project for the country. We recognize the heavy burden that is entrusted to us, which is why we keep this exercise extremely serious, being fully aware that if there is failure at any level, administration and the actual constitutional review process, then that is failure for this country, and we do not want to take or carry those sins with us," Commissioner Jallow said.

Professor Adebayo Olukoshi, Regional Director for Africa and West Asia Program, described the transition as a God sent opportunity which he disclosed must not be allowed to elude the citizenry.

He assured that IDEA will remain a faithful partner and will do so under the directive of the Commission's Chairperson; that he knows the sensitive spots, strengths and weaknesses of the country better; that if there is anything, they can contribute in framing the new Constitution, they will be at the Commissions' service.

He urged the Commission to successfully implement the MOU, which affirms that they will execute their quota to fulfil their part of the bargain.