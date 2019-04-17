Liberia: President Weah Inspects Fleet of Motor Vehicles, Others for Traffic Management

Monrovia — His Excellency President George Manneh Weah Tuesday, April 16, 2019 inspected a fleet of vehicles, tow trucks, motorbikes and bicycles brought into the country by Liberia Traffic Management (LTM), a private group.

The traffic operational logistics inspected by the President included 24 jeeps, 24 motorbikes, 8 bike cycles and 18 tow trucks.

In brief remarks at LTM offices in Sinkor, the Liberian leader thanked the Management for collaborating and partnering with the government. He said the logistics provided would help Liberia in its road safety and traffic control and regulations efforts.

President Weah also indicated that Government would work with the Liberia Traffic Management to reduce road accidents by training and keeping control on operators of vehicles, tricycles, motorcycles as well as pedestrians and passengers.

The relieving donation is an outcome of a Public-Private Partnership which the Liberia National Police entered into with the Liberia Traffic Management, a private entity operating under the laws of Liberia.