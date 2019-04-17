Somalia: Kenyan Forces Targeted in Roadside Blast in Southern Somalia

A roadside bomb struck a military convoy carrying Kenyan forces in southern Somalia on Wednesday, residents said.

The remotely-controlled landmine explosion damaged one of the vehicles in the convoy which was travelling between Ras-Kamboni and Bur-Gabo areas in Lower Jubba region.

The bomb attack has inflicted casualties on the Kenyan soldiers, but, the exact number of the fatalities remained unclear.

The Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab militants claimed responsibility for the explosion, saying they killed at least 15 Kenyan defence force members and wounded several others.

The militants added that the wounded and dead Kenyan soldiers were airlifted to Nairobi by a military helicopter.

The African Union Mission in Somalia has not yet commented on the Al-Shabaab claims of killing 15 soldiers in the latest IED attack in the country.