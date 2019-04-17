Somalia: Security Forces Detain Al-Shabaab Suspects in Mogadishu

Somali security agencies have arrested 16 suspected al-Shabaab operatives in the capital during a security operation on Tuesday.

The Deputy Commissioner of the Somali Police Force, Colonel Zakia Hussein confirmed during a press conference in Mogadishu.

Colonel Zakia also said the number of other suspects is still at large adding that relevant agencies have launched investigations into the suspects already in custody and will share the outcome once complete.

The Deputy Commissioner of the Somali Police Force said security apparatus have successfully disassembled inland explosive device planted along Mogadishu-Afgoye road.

Meanwhile, the police arrested a suspected in Warta Nabada district in Mogadishu after he allegedly attacked security agencies with a hand grenade on Tuesday evening.

Somali Police Force has intensified security operations to beef up stability in the Somali capital in the past weeks.

The heads of security appeared before the House of the People on Monday to answer the security lapse experienced in the country.