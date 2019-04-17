Liberia: Yekeh Crosses Constitutional Redline?

Montserrado County electoral district ten Representative Yekeh Kolubah has failed to appear before Montserrado County Attorney to clarify his alleged Sunday, April 14, 2019 statement that the "President will soon be leaving office in less than three months because he's unable to rule the country."

The Chairman of the Joint Security Service, Cllr. Edwin K. Martin termed the failure of the Lawmaker to show up for the pre-trial conference as mandated by the County Attorney's office as 'crossing the constitutional redline.'

It can be recalled on Monday, April 15, 2019, the County Attorney of Montserrado County declared Representative Kolubah wanted and ordered him to appear on April 16, 2019 at about 12:30pm to provide clarity on statement attributed to him but, the Lawmaker in respond vowed not to appear before any investigation team for questioning.

Speaking with Judicial Reporters Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the grounds of the Temple of Justice on Capitol Hill, Cllr. Edwin Martin said the constitution provides for pre-trial conference and that nobody is exempted from the law.

Though Cllr. Martin did not state what action will be taken against Representative Kolubah, but said the law will take its course citing Article 42 of the 1986 Constitution.

Article 42 of the 1986 Constitution states that "no member of the Senate or House of Representatives shall be arrested, detained, prosecuted or tried as a result of an opinions expressed or votes cast in the exercise of the functions of his office. Members shall be privileged from the arrest while attending, going to or returning from sessions of the Legislature except for treason, felony, or breach of the peace."

Martin maintained "Whether a person is a Representative, Senator or Government official, once involved in a breach of peace which is a first-degree felony such person will be arrested."

He further explained that under the law, a pre-trial conference is held to establish whether or not the person accused or parties involved are in full compliance.

The County Attorney emphasized that no one makes reckless statement, reign insults, challenges or issued threats against the government and go with impunity saying "no one is above the law."

The Montserrado Attorney added that, the conduct of Representative Kolubah on Sunday was outside his duty as lawmaker.

He said had the lawmaker made the statement in session day, there would not have been a problem, but the statement was made on an ordinary day; something that he (Kolubah) needs to take responsibility off adding "We have remedy under the law this conference was about him to clarify and his defiance serve as deterrent."

Cllr. Martin asserted that he has overwhelming evidence in his possession against the Lawmaker noting that "Those statements are troubling and are intended to destabilize the peace that we have today."