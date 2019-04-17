Liberia: Gbarwine Literacy Program Donates to Schools

The founder and CEO of the Gbarwine Literacy Program has donated several assorted school materials to over 500 school children who are beneficiaries of the program.

Speaking during the donation, James Mohxwedey said the donation is his way of identifying with the Gbarwine community and its people.

According to him, education is the only key any nation can brag of and as such; he counts it as his major responsibility to support the dying educational needs of thousands of Liberian children.

The American based philanthropist noted that many Liberian children including those at the Gbarwine Literacy Program need quality education like others around the world and his organization will do all to provide those basic needs for Liberian kids.

The educational materials donated include three barrels of copybooks, three barrels of reading books, three barrels of bookbags which contain 2,000 pieces, used clothes, sneakers among several needy materials.

Mr. Mohxwedey said as a Liberian, it feels happy for him to return home and contribute to the rebuilding process of the country in any way possible but cautioned this can only be done when the younger generation is properly educated and equipped.

He promised his continual contributions to education in Liberia especially kids at the Gbarwine Literacy Program his passion and his greatest regret will be when this dream is not realized till his death.

Also speaking, some parents whose children are beneficiaries of the program thanked Mr. Mohnxwedey for the donation and promised that the kids will make a maximum use of them.

They called on him to continue helping their children as many of them are farmers and the only benefit they can get from them is quality education.