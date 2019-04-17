17 April 2019

Nigeria: Apologise for Calling Me a Gay, or Face the Court - IK Ogbonna

Nollywood actor, Ik Ogbonna, is set to sue a Nigerian video blogger based in the United States, Joyce Boakye also known as Bold Pink (on instagram) for defamation of character.

Ogbonna, through his lawyers is demanding an apology from the vlogger who called him a gay on the social media.

In her video, the vlogger accused Ogbonna of being gay and charged him to "please kindly come out of the closet.

"You married your beautiful wife kept her in the house but you're still looking for Nollywood actors (male) to sleep with . You cannot be deceiving yourself. We know you're gay, you are gay."

Ogbonna who is married to Sonia Lareinaa with whom he has a son, had earlier announced to his fans that his marriage was intact following rumours of their separation.

Ogbonna, 35, took to his social media platforms to address the allegations.

