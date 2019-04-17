Africa: Nigeria Wins 2019 All Africa Golf Challenge Trophy

Nigeria at the weekend emerged winners of this year's All Africa Golf Challenge Trophy (AACT) held at the Ikeja Golf Club, Lagos State. The country had finished ninth in 2018 edition at the Achimota Golf Club in Ghana.

The country's lady golfers with a gross score of 493 in the 54-hole finished the tournament outstandingly, which featured players from 10 African nations. The lady golfers also emerged winners in the individual event.

Nigeria's Alaba Adetunji was in her best form as she won the individual best score with a gross of 246 (85, 80, 81). Evelyn Oyome was second best with 247 gross (80, 81, 86) in the three-day tournament, which teed off on Friday.

Team Ghana came second with a gross score of 532, Cameroun third with 571 gross and Gabon fourth with 596 gross.

At the prize award and closing ceremony, the Director General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Babatunde Bank-Anthony commended Team Nigeria for winning the tournament on home soil.

Bank-Anthony stated that the Lagos State Government was ever ready to host the African golfers even when next it is has to host again, adding that hosting of other international sports in the state are opened for government's support at all time.

Present at the occasion were crème of Nigerian golfers, the management team of the state Sports Commission, a forum of Chairmen of the Boards of Lagos State Sports Association led by its Chairman, who doubles as Chairman, Lagos State Football Association and First Vice President, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Seyi Akinwunmi; Chairman, Lagos State Taekwondo Association, Jimi Ogunnowo among others.