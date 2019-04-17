Nigeria: Falcons Face Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso At Wafu Cup

African champions, Super Falcons of Nigeria will contend with Burkina Faso, Niger Republic and Mali in the group phase of this year's WAFU B Women's Tournament taking place in Abidjan between May 8 and 18. They will play in Group B.

Host nation Cote d'Ivoire, alongside Togo, Senegal and Ghana will battle things out in Group A.

Next month's tournament will serve as the last preparatory competition for the Super Falcons before they fly to their final camp in Austria ahead of the 8th FIFA Women's World Cup finals in France.

Already, the Falcons have participated in tune -up tournaments in China, Cyprus and Spain, and pundits already rate the Class of 2019 as the side that have been afforded the best preparation for the World Cup finals by the nation's football -governing body.

After the WAFU B tournament, the Falcons will spend two weeks at the Avita Resort in Bad Tatzmannsdorf in Austria putting finishing touches to their preparations, before arriving in France.

The nine -time African champions are up against Norway at the Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims on 8th June, before facing Korea Republic at the Stade des Alpes in Grenoble on 12th June and host nation France at the Roazhon Park in Rennes on 17th June.