Mozambique: UN Expert to Assess Human Rights Situation of Older Persons

Geneva — "In light of Mozambique's Older People's Policy, this visit provides an opportunity to assess the implementation of national and international standards relevant to the rights of older persons, to identify good practices related to my mandate and provide recommendations on how to close potential gaps," the Independent Expert said.

"I would in particular like to learn more about Mozambique's National Plan of Ageing Issues 2015-2019, the National Basic Social Security Strategy, the Old Age Grant as well as the Law on the Promotion and Protection of Older People's Rights adopted in 2013 and how it is implemented at the national and local levels," she added.

Kornfeld-Matte is the first Independent Expert tasked by the UN Human Rights Council with monitoring, reporting and advising on the promotion and protection of rights for older persons.

Kornfeld-Matte, who is visiting the country at the invitation of the Government, will hold discussions with government representatives, non-governmental organisations and others, working with and on the issue of older persons.

A press conference will be held in Maputo at the end of the expert's visit, on Thursday, 2 May 2019 at 11 a.m. at the UNDP Building, Kenneth Kauda Av, N. 931, to share preliminary findings with the media.

The Independent Expert will present her findings and recommendations of her country visit in a report to the UN Human Rights Council in September 2019.

Ms. Rosa Kornfeld-Matte (Chile) was appointed by Human Rights Council as the first Independent Expert on the enjoyment of all human rights by older persons in May 2014. Ms. Kornfeld-Matte served as the National Director of the Chilean National Service of Ageing where she designed and implemented the National Policy of Ageing. She has a long career as an academic and is the founder of the programme for older persons at the Pontificia Unversidad Católica de Chile. Learn more, visit: http://www.ohchr.org/EN/Issues/OlderPersons/IE/Pages/IEOlderPersons.aspx

The Special Rapporteurs are part of what is known as the Special Procedures of the Human Rights Council. Special Procedures, the largest body of independent experts in the UN Human Rights system, is the general name of the Council's independent fact-finding and monitoring mechanisms that address either specific country situations or thematic issues in all parts of the world. Special Procedures' experts work on a voluntary basis; they are not UN staff and do not receive a salary for their work. They are independent from any government or organization and serve in their individual capacity.