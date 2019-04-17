Nigeria: Lagos Games Festival Debuts

The maiden edition of the Lagos Games Festival, which will feature online, physical, and the local games will hold on April 20th at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos State.

According to the organisers, there was need to present a platform where the gaming culture can be revived in Lagos and afterward in the whole country, adding that the participants when engaged through the forum can be discouraged from social vices in the society

Speaking at the occasion yesterday to herald the Saturday's event, the Chief Executive Officer of Lagos Games Festival, Mr. Shina Memud said the games was created to keep the gaming culture and also the business prospect for the investors.

"I am always looking at the business side of the gaming culture. There is a struggle for the developers and the people in the games industry to actually survive. Obviously, in every context around human beings, if there is no value, in terms of creating money, it doesn't make sense.

"Why we are creating the festival to celebrate the gaming culture and the business opportunities for people who want to invest in the games. If there is no money to be made, the creators of these gaming applications will not be able to thrive for them to continue to create the games enjoyed by people," he said.

To the Games Lead Project, Amusa Abiodun: "The reason for the gaming culture is to bring back the old culture. We have so many games for everyone on the festival day. This festival is borne out of love for the games. I have been a gamer for a very long time, having opened my first game shop way back in 2003.

"This festival came on board when my partner sold the idea that we should together over this. Then I felt it was expedient to bring it back considering social vices in cyber crimes and the rest. We thought it would be best for us to bring back the old culture of being addicted to games where one, learns, develops his/her mind and have fun," he stated.