Nigeria: NRFF Announces Cancellation of 2019 Rugby Africa Silver Cup

The Nigeria Rugby Football Federation, (NRFF) has revealed that Rugby Africa President, Khaled Babbou has canceled this year's Silver Cup due to hold at the Lagos Polo Club, Ikoyi, Lagos Nigeria later this year.

The competition was scheduled to hold among Pool A that include Nigeria, Ghana, Madagascar and Botswana while the Pool B was to be played among Cote d'Ivoire, Senegal, Mauritius and Rwanda.

According to Babbou, the cancellation became necessary because of Kwese Sports abrupt termination of sponsorship deal. This now leaves Rugby Africa without sponsorship for the year 2019. Kwese Sports are Rugby Africa's leading partner.

Rugby Africa has said that the body will advise on alternative format if feasible in the coming months.

Meanwhile, the Lagos Men's Rugby Union League kicked off at the weekend at the Main Bowl of the National Stadium, Lagos.

Acting Technical Director, Dele Coker, who expressed disappointment at the cancellation of the Silver Cup, stated that attention would now be focused on the domestic rugby.

He revealed that the previous season witnessed many innovations, including the division of the competition into two, which made room for four teams in the Premier division and three in division two.

He added that NRFF has altered the format this year to keep all teams in the same division to foster improvement and increase the game time of all the teams.

"We must see Rugby as entertainment. Every club must know that it is a fun sport. The players, coaches and referees must play more games and work together to put up a good show for Rugby fans. Thanks to CMB Building Maintenance and Investment Company Limited for their continued support," Coker said.