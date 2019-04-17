Gambia: Farmers in URR Harp On Security of Their Domestic Animals

Farmers in Wulli and Sandu, have expressed concern about the security of their domestic animals and small ruminants especially cattle and sheep.

Samba Darboe of Sandu Kuwongkuba and Alhagie Kemo Touray of Kuwonkunding, explained to this reporter, the frequency of the disappearance of their animals.

According to Samba Darboe four cattle from their family herd, was alleged to have been stolen. Samba said the fourth one which was stolen last week, was found at the Abuko abattoir by his younger brother. He said the alleged thieves sold their loot within the country, because they realize that people go to Senegal in search of their stolen animals, thinking that they will find it.

"We call on Government to do something about this cattle and small ruminant theft that affects our communities before it is too late, because these animals are our sole source of income," he said.

According to Alhagie Kemo Touray, twenty-seven cattle have disappeared from their village since 2018 to date; that in the month of October alone, seven bulls disappeared from his herd.

"Government should work with the Senegalese authorities, because all these animals which are stolen from the Gambia especially from this area, cross the border to Senegal where they are sold at 'Lumos' or weekly markets. Our main problem is that these thieves are often seen roaming around after being discharged by Police," Alhagie Kemo told this reporter.

They appealed to Government to look at the bail condition granted to criminals as this has created much suspicion among villagers and Law enforcement officers and can further create problems between them.