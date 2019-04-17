Gambia: 14-Team Lower Basic School Actionaid Tourney Underway in Niumi

A fourteen-team tournament featuring lower basic schools drawn from Niumi has teed off with ActionAid International The Gambia its backer.

Aimed at promoting children's rights including fight against poverty, injustice and inequality, the tourney seeks to get children's participation in sports.

Matters got started this week with Prince Lower Basic School swaggering past Bafuloto Lower Basic School at Kerr Chebo village in Upper Nuimi District.

A lone goal was enough to inflict damage separating the two sides.

The championship is ActionAid's response to promoting children's right and speaking up against child exploitation through football, according to Programme Manager Local rights Area nine Bakary Fadera.

He said it is the desire of ActionAid to ensure that children in Upper Nuimi as well as teachers take chance of this football competition to interact among themselves and share knowledge and best practice. He called on the participating schools to demonstrate the highest sense of discipline and friendship throughout the entire tournament.

Participating schools in this competition are expected to be rewarded with footballs, rounders and T-shirts during the competition.

Encouraging teachers to use the opportunity to nurture these young talents for the good of the country, the final is scheduled for 28th April 2019.