Mauritius: Flooding At Fond Du Sac - Financial Compensation to the Tune of Rs 1,8 Million Being Paid to Households Affected By Floods and Necessary Measures Being Taken, Says Minister Sinatambou

press release

A financial compensation to the tune of Rs 1,8 million is being paid to the 111 households affected by the flooding at Fond du Sac, as decided by the Prime Minister's Relief Fund Board. Each adult will be paid Rs 6 000 while any child under 18 years will receive Rs 3 000 in each household. Moreover, Government will invest in appropriate infrastructure so as to minimise the impact of flash floods and works are expected to start mid-May 2019.

This statement was made by the Minister of Social Security, National Solidarity, and Environment and Sustainable Development, Mr Etienne Sinatambou, yesterday at the National Assembly, in reply to a Parliamentary Notice Question related to the recent cases of flooding at Fond du Sac Village.

A Consultancy Contract, he said, was awarded to Mega Design Ltd in September 2016 in order to identify the best option for long term remedial measures since the village has been regularly affected by flooding due to the local topography, poor drainage capability and the fact that major run-off is generated from sugarcane fields located at higher grounds.

The Minister highlighted that a Detailed Design Report, following a study conducted, was submitted in December 2017 after consultations with major stakeholders. A consultation meeting, he said, was also effected with concerned land owners to explain the importance of the project and the need to acquire land for implementing the works.

With regard to construction of drains, Minister Sinatambou pointed out that there were 92 plots of land which needed to be acquired over a total area of around 21 arpents at Fond du Sac. Transcription with respect to 86 plots of land, he added, has been completed and would be vested with the Prime Minister's Office (National Development Unit) by 18th April 2019 while the remaining six plots will be transcribed after 21 days, around 17 May 2019.

He further underscored that the Consultant Mega Design Ltd has already submitted draft bidding documents for the appointment of a Contractor to execute works at Fond du Sac but normal procurement procedures would require about four months. However, he emphasised, in view of the urgency of the situation, decision has been taken this month to implement the project of 'Construction of flood mitigation measures at Fond du Sac" under emergency procurement.

The Minister added that following approval to undertake the project under emergency procurement, it is expected that a contractor will be appointed by the 1st week of May 2019 and the duration of the works is expected to be 18 months.