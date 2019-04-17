South Africa: City of Johannesburg Hit By Another Service Delivery Protest

Residents of an informal settlement in Finetown, Johannesburg, blocked a main road heading to and from nearby Ennerdale on Wednesday, demanding better services.

They insisted on being addressed by ward councillor Danny Netnow.

Netnow was arrested on Monday during protests in Ennerdale. He was later released on R500 bail.

An advisor in the office of City of Johannesburg speaker, Raymond Arends, told the protesters that Netnow wouldn't be able to address them due to the strict bail conditions imposed on him.

"Councillor Netnow was ordered not to participate in any protests and not to address a crowd of people. He won't be able to come here," said Arends.

Several community leaders and Arends then headed to the municipal offices in Lenasia, where their memorandum was delivered.

Resident Xolile Madayi said they wanted toilets, electricity, water, and the removal of trees in their settlement.

"The process to install electricity and toilets was not fair because some of us were skipped. We want Netnow to come and address us. If not, we will continue protesting," he said.

Madayi added that he was aware that Netnow had been arrested and called for Mayor Herman Mashaba to address them on behalf of Netnow.

Residents said some of the huge trees standing in their yards posed a serious risk, fearing they could fall onto their shacks anytime.

They also accused Netnow of prioritising the needs of residents in neighbouring Meriting informal settlement.

Police later removed objects that were used to barricade the road.

