South Africa: District Six - Land Minister Ordered to Appear in Court After Failure to Comply With Court Order

Minister of Rural Development and Land Reform Maite Nkoana-Mashabane has to personally appear in court on May 17 to explain her failure to comply with a court order regarding the development of District Six for land claimants.

Acting Judge President of the Land Claims Court Shehnaz Meer and Acting Judge Tembeka Ngcukaitobi delivered this ruling on Wednesday.

In November last year, Judge Jody Kollapen granted a declaratory order that Nkoana-Mashabane must produce a comprehensive plan for the restitution of District Six.

She had to do this by February 26 this year and her legal representative consented to the order.

However, the report provided to the court didn't contain the requested information - the plans for the developments, the cost and a time frame.

Nkoana-Mashabane will have to submit an affidavit to the court by May 6.

She will also have to explain why she should not pay the costs personally.

Source: News24