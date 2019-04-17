Cote d'Ivoire: USAID Administrator Green's and Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump's Meetings in Côte d'Ivoire

press release

Today, USAID Administrator Mark Green and Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump met with Vice President of Côte d'Ivoire Daniel Kablan Duncan at the Presidential Palace to discuss Côte d'Ivoire's economic reform process, the White House-led Women's Global Development Initiative, and efforts to ensure women's participation in the country's growing economy.

The delegation attended a signing ceremony that established a gender unit within Côte d'Ivoire's Ministry of Education, a key condition to helping unlock $524.7 million in funding under the Millennium Challenge Corporation Compact in Côte d'Ivoire.

The delegation also met with the staff and families of the United States Embassy in Côte d'Ivoire and thanked them for their service and commitment.