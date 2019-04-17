South Africa: MEC Motlalepula Rosho On Process of Developing North West Water Master Plan

press release

The North West MEC for Local Government and Human Settlements, Motlalepula Rosho says there is a need to streamline different source of infrastructure funding such that they are able to address the serious challenges of operation and maintenance of water and sanitation infrastructure. MEC Rosho said this at the Provincial Water Summit.

According to MEC Rosho, this exercise will ensure that government is able to respond to the current challenge of water and sanitation in the province. "Nonetheless, we will continue to work with municipalities, sector departments, academics and other role players and develop a provincial water master plan that we can, at the end of the day, own up", she said.

She announced that the department will also continue to have further engagements with representatives from the agricultural, economic and education sector in an effort to get their inputs into the master plan.

She added, "Our province is predominantly rural and mostly rely on underground water and we need to do studies to further explore this as an alternative source of water to address the current challenge".

The master plan is used to guide the water with investment planning for the development of water and sanitation services.

The summit was intended to discuss with role-players in the water and sanitation industry, ways of providing clean, portable water and providing decent sanitation to households in the province as well as using innovative technology to solve the problem.

Issued by: North West Local Government and Human Settlements