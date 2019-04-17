Liberia: Police Get Major Boost

Tuesday, April 16, 2019 was a joyous day for the Liberia National Police particularly the Traffic Division when Liberia Traffic Management displayed several brand new vehicles, police bikes, by-cycles and uniforms to be used for the traffic division.

Items brought into the country include 24 Duster Jeeps, eight tow trucked, 80 bicycles, dozens of police bikes, among others.

The items were brought into the country through a public private partnership agreement that the Liberian Government signed with Liberia Traffic Management sometime this year.

President Dr. George Manneh Weah who visited the offices of LTM in Sinkor, near Monrovia where the items were on display thanked the company's management for bringing in the huge equipment for the police.

He said his government is excited to partner with LTM to bring civility to road safety.

Dr. Weah said he is concerned about the safety of Liberians and upbeat that LTM will help to ensure safety to road users.

Deputy Presidential Press Secretary Smith Toby told Executive Mansion reporters that under the agreement, LTM will train 500 police officers to bring civility to road safety.

He said LTM will collaborate with the police to address the issue of traffic in the country by ensuring that drivers are licensed, vehicles are road worthy, among others.

Mr. Toby said the vehicles would only be used by the Traffic Division of LNP and would be placed at major intersections to carry out their work.

The Deputy Presidential Press Secretary said as the president rehabilitates roads across the country, it is important to put in place measures that will ensure safety of the people particularly road users.