South Africa: MEC Wendy Nelson On North West Easter Holidays

The North West MEC for Tourism Wendy Nelson is calling on holiday makers to consider and explore an array of tourism destinations within the province. This is as the world will be observing the Christian Holiday, while others will be taking a first semester break to go on holiday with their families, starting on Thursday.

MEC Nelson said this while wishing all those who will be travelling to various destinations well in their journeys.

"During this time, when people are travelling to different places, we invite them to our beautiful province, to explore our tourism products and attractions where they can be guaranteed excellent service during their stay.

"As a province, we pride ourselves with various tourism offerings such as our heritage sites, the best hotels, game parks and wildlife resorts, where you are most likely to see the big five and overall fauna and flora of the North West, MEC Nelson emphasized.

Locals are also encourage to tour their own backyard, in support of our Short left campaign, by visiting local tourist attractions.

"Domestic Tourism plays a fundamental role in growing the economy. We want our people to also know and experience their province as it has much to offer. This will also assist in uncovering hidden gems which can be beneficial for destination marketing" said Nelson.

MEC encourages responsible travelling and enjoyment during this busy period of the year. "What is also important as we explore our province, is to remain responsible as we enjoy and relax during the long holiday weekend, we encourage safe driving on the roads and to adhere to the rules of the road", concluded MEC.

