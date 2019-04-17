Liberia: Tonia Tisdell Out for 3-4 Weeks

Nea Salamins Liberian forward Tonia Tisdell has undergone a successful operation after fracturing a metatarsal and spraining a wrist link the Club said recently.

A statement on Nea Salamins Ammochostos official website said Tonia will begin rehabilitation before being "assessed in two weeks' time".

The team doctor said the 27-year-old is believed to be out for around three to four weeks.

It's believe that the Liberian Star suffer the Armed Wrist in the Country's crucial AFCON 2019 qualifier 1-0 defeat to DR Congo on the final day.

The powerful winger suffered a knock and was substituted midway in the second half, when Liberia lost to Congo DR, in Kinshasa.

But he returned to the Club and played 15 minutes of Nea Salamis 1-1draw away to Apollon Limassol, before undergoing test, and eventually being sent to the Club treatment room for Surgery.

Tisdell, has played 6 matches for the Club this Season, earning three starts and converting only one goal at the back of the net.

He joined the Nea Salamis Famagusta, from Turkish Club, Denizilspor, during the January transfer window.