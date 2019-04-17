17 April 2019

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Govt to Settle Disputes With Investors Internally

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Alex Malanga

Dodoma — The government plans to table in Parliament a bill that will pave a way for dispute settling with investors in the country.

Justice and Constitutional Affairs minister Augustine Mahiga said the plan to use local arbitration was meant to seek for transparency and cut unnecessary costs.

Dr Mahiga said this today, April 17 during his presentation of the 2019/20 budget proposal of Sh181.4 billion for his ministry.

"We need business and investments disputes to be settled by using our own arbitration and laws to ensure that transparency prevails and do away with unnecessary costs," said Dr Mahiga.

This comes after government said it has no trust in international arbitration on the grounds that it lacked neutrality when it comes to settling disputes with investors.

The remarks were made in the house during tabling of the amendments of the Public Private Partnership Bill, 2018 by the Finance and Planning Minister, Dr Philip Mpango.

Tanzania

China Now Tanzania's Largest Trading Partner - Ambassador

The bilateral trade volumes between Tanzania and China is now to the tune of Sh9.1 trillion, equivalent to $3.976… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.