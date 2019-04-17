Tanzania: Govt to Settle Disputes With Investors Internally

Dodoma — The government plans to table in Parliament a bill that will pave a way for dispute settling with investors in the country.

Justice and Constitutional Affairs minister Augustine Mahiga said the plan to use local arbitration was meant to seek for transparency and cut unnecessary costs.

Dr Mahiga said this today, April 17 during his presentation of the 2019/20 budget proposal of Sh181.4 billion for his ministry.

"We need business and investments disputes to be settled by using our own arbitration and laws to ensure that transparency prevails and do away with unnecessary costs," said Dr Mahiga.

This comes after government said it has no trust in international arbitration on the grounds that it lacked neutrality when it comes to settling disputes with investors.

The remarks were made in the house during tabling of the amendments of the Public Private Partnership Bill, 2018 by the Finance and Planning Minister, Dr Philip Mpango.