Mauritius: Mural Painting Activity By Youths to Increase Visibility of Ioig 2019

press release

A mural painting activity engaging youths, on the logo 'Krouink', the mascot of the forthcoming Indian Ocean Island Games (IOIG) 2019, was launched by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Stephan Toussaint, this morning at the Floreal Youth Centre.

In a statement, Minister Toussaint underlined that this initiative aims at increasing the visibility of IOIG 2019 and to encourage Mauritians to take an interest in this key national event. The mural painting of 'Krouink' will be replicated across the 27 Youth Centres of Mauritius, he pointed out.

The Minister expressed satisfaction as regards the active participation and interest of young people in this activity and other preparations in the context of IOIG 2019. He also called upon more organisations to spearhead such initiatives to ensure that IOIG 2019 gets optimum coverage across the Island.

IOIG 2019

Mauritius will be hosting the 10th edition of the Indian Ocean Island Games which is scheduled from 19 to 28 July 2019. Some 2000 athletes of seven islands of the region will participate in 14 sports disciplines.

It is recalled that the IOIG is a multi-sports event held every four years among athletes from Indian Ocean islands. The objectives are to contribute to regional cooperation through the development of sport in the region, and build friendship and mutual understanding between the peoples of the islands of the Indian Ocean, in the spirit of the Olympics.