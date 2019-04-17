Malawi: Mulanje Political Candidates and Supporters Urged to Avoid Violence

Mulanje — Mulanje District Elections Officer, DerreckNg'ambi has urged political candidates to abide by campaign rules warning party supporters against perpetrating violence.

This was said following incidents where political candidates deliberately ignore the office of the district commissioner (DC) and work with the village headmen alone for venues to conduct their campaign rallies.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency on Monday, Ng'ambi said it is against the electoral laws to enquire for campaign venues from the village headmen without passing through the office of the DC.

He added that there have been incidents where political candidates especially from Mulanje West opted for the same venue for their rallies which they both got illegally and caused some violence.

"We had a situation whereby two political candidates from Mulanje west caused commotion when they met at the same venue which they both got without the awareness of the DC and we cancelled the rallies," he said.

Ng'ambi added that since the campaign started there have been four cases of violence where serious injuries were sustained.

"Violence among the supporters has been a major challenge, since the campaign started, we have witnessed four cases of violent acts which led others to the hospital and others in custody and in one of the incidents, a person was pushed from his motorbike just because they belong to different political sides," he said.

In dealing with the violence the district Multiparty Liaison Committee has been asked to remain vigilant so as to monitor conflict indicators and recommend rapid response mechanisms.