Tanzania - Energy Minister Wants All Public Institutions Connected to the National Grid

Dar es Salaam — Energy Minister Dr Medard Kalemani has instructed the management of Tanzania Electric Supply Company Limited (Tanesco) to effectively supervise contractors hired to implement rural electrification projects with a particular focus on all public institutions.

This follows the revelation that the many public institutions countrywide are yet to be connected to the national grid.

The minister issued the directive on different occasions during his official tour of Chamwino District, in Dodoma Region on April 16, according to a statement released by the ministry.

Among other activities, the Energy Minister switched on power service to Buigiri and Mwigamwile villages.

Addressing Buigiri residents, Dr Kalemani called on local government authorities across the country to ensure that all public institutions are connected.

Earlier, when addressing a resident of Chamwino District Commissioner Vumilia Nyamoga told the minister that most schools in the district are unable to offer quality education due to power, crisis lasted for over 10 years.

In another development, the minister had contributed Sh27, 000 as power connection fee to support the installation of electricity at one facility at Ikoa village in the region.

Kalemani urged the contractors to speed up and complete the connection process in some areas in the region by December 2019.

The Minister during also inspected various power projects that are being implemented in Ikoa, Nguga and Mlebe villages.