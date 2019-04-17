Tanzania: Govt Taking Key Steps to Encourage Girls Study Science

Dodoma — The government is taking several measures to encourage women to pursue science courses at universities.

Education, Science and Technology deputy minister William Ole Nasha said among the steps taken include giving high priority to female students when it comes to admission and provision of accommodation at the universities.

The minister was responding to a question by a Special Seats Member of Parliament, Ms Catherine Ruge (Chadema), during a question and answer session in Parliament.

Ms Ruge sought to know government's strategies to increase the number of female students pursuing science courses at higher learning institutions.

Responding, Mr Ole Nasha said the government was doing all in its capacity to increase the number of girls studying science include upping their admissions in advanced level education.

"Out of 141 schools with science combinations, 85 are for female students while 56 are meant for co-education," he said.

The minister added: "The government will keep on improving learning environment for students of both sexes so that they can realise their goals."