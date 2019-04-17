Tanzania: Cag Concerned With Poor Receipt Keeping By CCM, Chadema, Act

Dar es Salaam — The Controller and Auditor General (CAG) Prof Mussa Assad has said in his latest report that he is concerned with receipt keeping practices perpetrated by the main political parities leading into losses on the part of the government.

The parties, according to the CAG are CCM, Chadema and ACT-Wazalendo.

Prof Assad said that in his review of the level of compliance with tax laws and regulations among the parties, he noted that the political parties did not demand and retain the electronic fiscal device receipts to the tune of Sh85,168,705.47 during the financial year 2017/2018 and from 2015/2016 to 2017/2018 respectively.

"This was contrary to the requirements of Regulation 24 &28(1) of the Income Tax (Electronic Fiscal Devices) Regulation, 2012," noted Prof Assad advising the parties to act within the regulation.

Meanwhile, the CAG has shown that the number of meetings stipulated in Trustee Deed of ACT-Wazalendo was not fulfilled as only one meeting out of four meetings was convened whereas no meetings at all by the Board of Trustee of CCK took place since inception.

"I'm of the view that minimal meetings of the Board of Trustees limit high-level decisions about investment and other matters pertinent to the political parties," reads in part the CAG report.