Kenya: TV Anchor's Awkward Intro to Husband's News Item

KTN news anchor Mary Kilobi Atwoli on Monday evening introduced her husband's news item with an awkward tone.

Kilobi, the third wife of Central Organization of Trade Union (Cotu) secretary general Francis Atwoli, introduced a news item regarding an explosive political statement her husband had made in Lamu that elicited mixed reactions.

The news anchor tried not to betray her emotions on the story as she read how MPs were divided on Mr Atwoli's pronouncement that deputy president William Ruto's name will not be on the ballot in 2022.

Kilobi's tone fluctuated during the intro that featured both supporting and opposing sides to her husband's remarks.

In the next news item she however reverted to her normal anchoring tone.

The couple's public declaration of love in 2018 elicited mixed reactions online.

Kilobi explained how she loved Atwoli and rubbished speculation that his wealth was a factor, while Atwoli dismissed concerns on the age gap between him and his wife Kilobi.