Kenya: Police Officer Under Investigation Over Claims of Raping Minor

Police officers attached to Githunguri Police Station in Kiambu County are investigating a colleague who is reported to have defiled a minor.

According to a statement recorded at the police station, the Administration Police officer, who is based at the Mihato Administrative Police Post, forced the minor into his house and defiled her.

The police statement also says the officer warned the minor of dire consequences if she disclosed what happened to anyone.

CRY FOR JUSTICE

After the incident, the minor, who is a pupil in one of the local primary schools, was later taken to Githunguri Health Center, where she was treated and discharged in "a fair condition."

Ms Monica Njambi, 41, mother of the the girl on Wednesday said that all she wanted was justice for her daughter.

"What happened was not right at all costs and I demand that justice takes place," she said.