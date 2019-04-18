17 April 2019

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Youth in Nyeri to Hold Night Vigil for Ivy Wangechi

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nicholas Komu

Nyeri youth will on Wednesday night hold a vigil for Ivy Wangechi in Nyeri town as her family prepares to lay her to rest on Thursday in Mahiga, Nyeri County.

Wangechi was hacked to death last week by an axe-wielding man she had reportedly rejected. The accused man, Naftali Kinuthia, is presently being held in police custody.

The accused reportedly travelled from Thika to Eldoret in pursuit of the sixth-year medical student at Moi University.

Mr Kinuthia, who was arrested shortly after the deadly attack the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, will remain in custody for 14 days before being charged with murder.

Kenya

Mutyambai - This Is My Promise to Kenyans

One day one in office as the third Inspector General of Police, Hillary Mutyambai is fully aware of the task ahead of… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.