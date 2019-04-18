Kenya: Youth in Nyeri to Hold Night Vigil for Ivy Wangechi

Nyeri youth will on Wednesday night hold a vigil for Ivy Wangechi in Nyeri town as her family prepares to lay her to rest on Thursday in Mahiga, Nyeri County.

Wangechi was hacked to death last week by an axe-wielding man she had reportedly rejected. The accused man, Naftali Kinuthia, is presently being held in police custody.

The accused reportedly travelled from Thika to Eldoret in pursuit of the sixth-year medical student at Moi University.

Mr Kinuthia, who was arrested shortly after the deadly attack the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, will remain in custody for 14 days before being charged with murder.