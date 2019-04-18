Kenya: Manhunt Launched for Boda Boda Rider and Lorry Driver Involved in Deadly Clash

Police in Githurai have launched a manhunt for a boda boda rider and a lorry driver, who were involved in a violent clash on Saturday that led to the death of one person and three others seriously injured.

Among the injured victims are two women who had hiked a lift from the lorry driver.

According to the police, the women hiked the lift home on the fateful day from the lorry driver after they had finished hawking their wares only to be attacked by the boda boda operators along the way.

BRUTAL ATTACK

Unknown to them, the lorry driver, who offered them the lift, had earlier on been involved in an accident with a boda boda rider whose motorcycle he had confiscated after he claimed that the rider had stolen a mobile phone from him.

According to Ruiru Police Commander, James Ng'etich, the boda boda rider alleged that his motorcycle had been stolen and loaded into the lorry which sped off.

He added that the rider mobilized his colleagues who pursued the lorry driver as he attempted to get to Githurai Kimbo Police Station but then he lost control and hit a wall and that is when the motorcyclists descended on them.

GONE INTO HIDING

"Unfortunately when the officers arrived there they found one of them a male, had already been fatally injured," said Ng'etich.

Ng'etich called on the boda boda rider, who has gone underground, to report to the police and explain why he raised the alarm as they are holding his motorcycle.

The lorry driver is also said to have gone into hiding after reporting the incident to the police. The three occupants who sustained serious injuries are still undergoing treatment.