17 April 2019

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Solskjaer 'Apologises' to Kenyan Fans for Man United's Heavy Loss to Barcelona

By Chad Kitundu

Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Tuesday evening offered an 'apology' to Kenyan fans after his team was knocked out of the Uefa Champions League by Barcelona.

Solskjaer spoke during the post-match press briefing after being presented with a belated good luck Maasai stick by a journalist who claims he brought it from Kenya.

Solskjaer graciously accepted the gift and when asked to give a message to the Kenyan fans after the team's disappointing performance, he said:

"There are lots of fans all over the world for Man United. Of course, we are disappointed tonight. That is the big thing that we've not really managed to put a very very good team for the cup."

Lionel Messi inspired Barcelona to a 3-0 win on the night during the match played at the Nou Camp for a 4-0 aggregate victory.

