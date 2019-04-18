Nigeria: Over Seven Million Exposed to Diabetes

Project Coordinator, Stop Diabetes Awareness Foundation (SDAF), Dr. John Ade Iguve, has said the prevalence of diabetes in Nigeria is at an alarming rate. According to him, over seven million adult Nigerians are currently exposed to the risk of diabetes, while about 2.5 million adult Nigerians are living with the disease.

Iguve disclosed this during a fitness walk against diabetes organised by SDAF in partnership with Elkris Bio-Health Foods with the theme 'The Menace of Diabetes: The Way Forward', held recently in Lagos to commemorate the World Health Day.

He noted that the prevalence of the disease was as a result of what people eat and the sedentary lifestyle they live, adding that most of the foods eaten in Nigeria are starch-based.

Iguve maintained that poor lifestyle and exercise culture that most people lack has resulted in the disease claiming many lives.

He said the vision of SDAF was to rescue people who are exposed to the risk of diabetes by 2022 by educating, creating awareness and telling people the right way to live.

He advised Nigerians to imbibe the culture of proper health check and adopt the habit of routine checkups by going to screening centres and hospitals to prevent getting the disease.

In his remarks, Chairman, Elkris Group of Companies, Elliot Omose, noted that many people in Nigeria do not have personal medical doctors and live year to year without seeing a doctor unless they are sick.