Namibia: Walvis Bay Allocates N$107m to Land Development

Walvis Bay — The Walvis Bay municipal council has allocated N$107 million of its N$314 million capital budget to land development projects for the 2019/2020 financial year.

Chairperson of the management committee, Councillor Lilo Niilenge, tabled the 2019/2020 budget on Thursday evening during an extra-ordinary council meeting held at the coastal town.

Niilenge indicated that council's expected revenue for the new financial year is estimated at N$510 million, while expenditure has also been projected at N$510 million.

"There is, therefore, no deficit nor surplus for the budget under review, as required by the Ministry of Urban and Rural development," she said.

In terms of the N$107 million allocated to land development, Niilenge explained that N$76 million has been budgeted for the development of Farm 37, a housing project that will cater for the ultra-low level income earners such as kapana sellers and domestic workers.

Farm 37, was identified in 2016 by the Walvis Bay council and Erongo regional council as a solution to relocate more than 30 000 residents of which 18 000 are backyard squatters.

"The remaining N$31 million is divided in either finalisation and or starting up of new extensions," Niilenge explained.

Niilenge also explained that N$46 million has been allocated to community and social projects that will see the construction of the Tutaleni Fire Station, upgrading of the single quarters and the Ekutu stall, among others.

Council also allocated N$80 million for the implementation, upgrading and replacement of water and sewer infrastructure, planning and construction of a new waste water treatment plant and upgrading of existing pump stations at the town.

At least N$15 million was allocated for the replacements and additions to council's vehicle fleet.

Mayor of Walvis Bay, Immanuel Wilfred, said the new budget would continue to demonstrate council's determination to work towards the improvement of the town.

"Having taken all our constraints into consideration, the budget will allow us to address our collective needs in the most achievable manner possible," he said.

He appealed to residents to be model citizens by paying their dues on time, take ownership of the environment and infrastructure, and confront those who want to derail council's noble development efforts.