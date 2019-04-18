Kenya: Man Arrested for Causing Bomb Scare Inside KQ Plane at JKIA

A man has been arrested at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi for allegedly raising a false alarm in a Johannesburg-bound Kenya Airways plane forcing the flight to abort take off.

According to our source, the passenger mentioned the word 'bomb' during an argument, causing a scare in the plane which was taxing ready for take-off.

The man has been handed to the Anti-Terror Police Unit for further interrogation as the airport remains on temporary lock down after all flights were grounded for screening.

Kenya Airways, in a statement, confirmed the incident which they termed as an 'unfortunate bomb scare'.

"KQ would like to report that the passenger who raised the bomb scare has been taken into police custody. All the other passengers and crew have disembarked for security re-screening and the aircraft is undergoing extensive security checks," KQ's statement read in part.

Kenya Airports Authority later announced that normal operations had resumed.

Jambo! We would like to clarify to the general public that flight operations at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport are up and running.

-- Kenya Airports (@KenyaAirports) April 17, 2019