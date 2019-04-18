Angola: Portuguese Minister Stresses Open Cooperation With Angola

Luanda — The Portuguese minister of Justice, Francisca Van-Dúnem, said that there was an open and intense cooperation with Angola, especially in the civil registry.

Presidente da República, João Lourenço (à dir.) com a ministra da Justiça de Portugal, Francisca Van-Dúnem

Speaking to journalists, after an audience granted by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, the Portuguese official confirmed that teams from the ministries of justice of both countries are already working in the civil registry dossier.

"It is the area in which we intend to move forward more quickly," said Francisca Van-Dúnem, who has been in Angola since last Tuesday for a four-day working visit aimed at strengthening cooperation in the justice sector.

The Minister said that she had a general conversation on cooperation issues with the Angolan Head of State, who expressed no concern about collaboration in the sector.

The Angolan Born Portuguese minister said that this attitude of the President is a sign that "things are going as expected".

Francisca Van-Dúnem was a bearer of a letter from the President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, to his counterpart, João Lourenço, whose contents were not disclosed.

Angola and Portugal established diplomatic relations on March 9, 1976.

Portugal is one of Angola's main trading partners in the construction, banking, food and beverage sectors.

Angola is already one of the main investors in Portugal, with activities ranging from energy to telecommunications and banking.