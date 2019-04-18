Nigeria: Borno Citizens Disown Shettima, Back Ndume for Senate Presidency

Abuja — Sequel to Governor Kassim Shettima's backing of Ahmad Lawan for the senate presidency in the Ninth Assembly on account of his adoption by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), a group, Concerned Borno Citizens, has, instead, supported Muhammed Ali Ndume's aspiration.

In statement by its spokesman, Alhaji Yakubu Kwangyang Umar, the prominent citizens stated that the governor spoke only for himself.

According to them, "it is rather surprising that while the state is counting on the governor's support for Senator Ndume, he is clearly seen working against the aspiration."

The group said it was pitching tent with Ndume because he remained one of the most loyal party members in the National Assembly.

The governor had on Monday adopted Lawan, urging party faithful to back the Yobe lawmaker's bid.

Shettima had said: "I hail from the same state with the distinguished Senator Ali Ndume. And I appreciate the fact that politics is local. But politics is also national."

"But I fully align with the aspiration of my party, aspiration of President Muhammadu Buhari and by the grace of God, we are going to mobilise all our goodwill to see that we are fully on board.

"We are for Sen. Ahmed Lawan, we are for Femi Gbajabiamila and all other senators and Reps members endorsed by the party."

Also yesterday, the APC Zonal Youth Leaders Forum dissociated itself from Lawan's endorsement, insisting that the idea of micro-zoning of the leadership positions was not in the best interest of the party.

The forum's spokesman, Terver Aginde, in a statement, maintained that the move will not only erode the independence of the legislature, but also alienate genuine party members unjustifiably.