Nigeria: Concerned Borno Citizens Reaffirm Support for Ndume

Some concerned citizens of Borno State have reaffirmed their support for the candidature of Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume to emerge as the next Senate president.

The concerned Borno citizens dissociated themselves from Governor Kashim Shettima's support for Senator Ahmad Lawan, saying the governor spoke his mind and not the mind of the majority of Borno people.

Daily Trust has reported that the Secretary of Borno Elders Forum (BEF), Dr. Bulama Mali Gubio had also on Tuesday denied that the forum had endorsed Ndume for the Senate presidency.

However, members of Concerned Borno Citizens said in a statement by their Spokesman, Yakubu Kwangyang Umar, that "It is rather surprising that while the state is counting on the governor's support for Senator Ndume, he is clearly seen working against the aspiration."

According to him, "Among the reasons we advanced for Senator Ndume's aspiration are the fact that he has the people at heart, he is a loyal party man and has the privilege of being a minority leader in the House of Reps 2007-2011, a senator with a sound cognate experience, senate leader 2015-2017, Director of the North East Presidential Campaign Council 2019, among other credentials."