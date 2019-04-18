17 April 2019

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: AK Boss Tuwei Elected to Continental Post

By Ayumba Ayodi

Athletics Kenya (AK) president Jackson Tuwei is the new Confederation of Africa Athletics (CAA) senior vice president.

Tuwei was unanimously elected on Tuesday during the CAA Congress in Abidjan, Cote D'Ívoire that was attended by International Association of Athletics Federation president Sebastian Coe.

CAA president Hamad Kalkaba from Cameroon retained his position after he garnered 44 votes, beating Amara Khaled from Tunisia, who got seven votes.

Former Malian sprinter Aminata Diarra was elected women's vice president during the congress, where four vice presidents were elected in addition to 12 members from across the continent.

They are Bruno Konga of Central Africa Republic, Moses Bantsi of Botswana, Algerian Abdelhakim Dib and Ibrahim Shehu from Nigeria.

The new CAA executive will serve for four years.

CAA OFFICE

President- Hamad Kalkaba (Cameroon)

Senior Vice President - Jackson Tuwei (Kenya)

Woman Vice President - Aminata Diarra(Mali)

Vice Presidents

1. Bruno Konga (CAR)

2. Moses Bantsi (Botswana)

3. Abdelhakim Dib (Algeria)

4. Ibrahim Shehu (Nigeria)

